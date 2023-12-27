CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1492 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13.

CI Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CIXXF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 6,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.