Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up C$2.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$167.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$141.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.97. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$115.00 and a one year high of C$168.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 266.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

