Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4243 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Comcast Trading Up 3.7 %

CCZ traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Comcast has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.