Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. 1,202,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,700. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $438.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,728 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $2,891,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

