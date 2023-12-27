Conflux (CFX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.14 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $690.68 million and $42.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,370.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00172882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.00588393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00400636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00170156 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,955,597,938 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,610,220 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,555,399,413.36 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18808297 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $60,612,434.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

