Contrasting Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) & Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Moody’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Moody’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronext and Moody’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronext N/A N/A N/A $0.91 99.18 Moody’s $5.47 billion 13.06 $1.37 billion $8.22 47.47

Analyst Recommendations

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than Euronext. Moody’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Euronext and Moody’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronext 1 3 1 0 2.00 Moody’s 0 5 8 0 2.62

Moody’s has a consensus price target of $358.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.92%. Given Moody’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moody’s is more favorable than Euronext.

Profitability

This table compares Euronext and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronext N/A N/A N/A Moody’s 26.42% 55.27% 11.84%

Summary

Moody’s beats Euronext on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products. In addition, the company offers options contracts based on the blue-chip equities listed on Euronext; commodity derivatives, such as milling wheat futures contracts; and post-trade services, as well as distributes and sells real-time, historic, and reference data to data vendors, and financial institutions and individual investors. Further, it provides equity, debt, fund and ETF listing, corporate and investor, cash trading, foreign exchange trading, derivatives trading, fixed income trading, and power trading services. Additionally, the company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges, venue operators, and financial institutions; colocation, network and proximity services; and regulatory reporting services. The company was formerly known as Euronext Group N.V. and changed its name to Euronext N.V. in May 2014. Euronext N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through electronic media, including the internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and learning solutions. It also offers offshore research and analytic services to the global financial and corporate sectors; and risk management software solutions, as well as related risk management advisory engagements services. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

