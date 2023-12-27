Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 888,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,760. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $82,564.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $82,564.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,415. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.