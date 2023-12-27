Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.52

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $162.11 million and $166.73 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,916,158 coins and its circulating supply is 313,628,928 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.