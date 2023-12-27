Critical Contrast: ATIF (ATIF) and Its Rivals

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ATIF to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of ATIF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $2.45 million -$2.88 million -2.57 ATIF Competitors $1.60 billion $105.93 million 16.77

Profitability

ATIF’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ATIF and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -149.27% -109.90% -58.00% ATIF Competitors -38.58% -379.36% -19.18%

Volatility & Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ATIF and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF Competitors 64 526 1278 52 2.69

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given ATIF’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ATIF has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

ATIF rivals beat ATIF on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

