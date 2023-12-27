Critical Survey: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank First $136.38 million 6.82 $45.21 million $5.32 16.86

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

27.4% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for California International Bank, N.A. and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank First has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Bank First’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Bank First 27.81% 10.78% 1.46%

Summary

Bank First beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

