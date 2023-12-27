Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.79. 28,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,791. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.32.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.