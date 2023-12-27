Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.79. 28,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,791. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.