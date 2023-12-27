Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $2.55 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and approximately $15.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00096168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

