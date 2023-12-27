CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE CTO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,531. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $396.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

