CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.4 %
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CTO Realty Growth
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.