Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Wendall Wierenga Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $37.73 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,058,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cytokinetics by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

