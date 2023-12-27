Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 2,964,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,790,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.