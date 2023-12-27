Czech National Bank Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.45. The company had a trading volume of 723,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,464. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

