Czech National Bank Purchases 19,928 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 49,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.22. The company had a trading volume of 382,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,396. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

