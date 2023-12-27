Czech National Bank Purchases 34,344 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

UNP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 916,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

