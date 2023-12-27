Czech National Bank Purchases 72,721 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,721 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

