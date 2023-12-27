Czech National Bank Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $701.89. 229,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $645.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

