Czech National Bank Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 93.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $441.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

