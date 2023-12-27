Czech National Bank Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 93.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.91. The company had a trading volume of 378,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,179. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $400.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

