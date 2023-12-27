Danakali Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15 (ASX:DNK)

Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Saturday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 35.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Danakali Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danakali news, insider Seamus Cornelius 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danakali

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

