DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 16.74% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

