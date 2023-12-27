Decentralized Social Price Up 47% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $38.46 or 0.00088642 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $405.12 million and $2.39 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

