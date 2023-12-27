Decred (DCR) Price Tops $20.53 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $20.53 or 0.00047443 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $323.22 million and $70.68 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00150729 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00027478 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 136.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,741,502 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

