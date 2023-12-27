DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $0.58 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.58 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00150211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00027520 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 135.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00013239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

