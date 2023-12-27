Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Down 6.8%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €23.83 ($26.19) and last traded at €23.93 ($26.30). 1,283,021 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.67 ($28.21).
The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.63.
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
