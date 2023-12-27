DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

XRAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. 168,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,808. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

