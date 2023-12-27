dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.90 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.90 million and $11,057.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00172882 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,373,386 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9951804 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,836.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

