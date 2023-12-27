Douglas W. Busk Sells 500 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CACC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.38. 35,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,202. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.42.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

