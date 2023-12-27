DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 174,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 239,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).

DP Poland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.99. The firm has a market cap of £73.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 0.47.

DP Poland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.