Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
DRETF remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
