DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.51 million.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
