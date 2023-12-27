DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DRI Healthcare Trust stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,470. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.07 and a 52-week high of C$13.02.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.