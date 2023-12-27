Dundee Precious Metals Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.4 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

