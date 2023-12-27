EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. EastGroup Properties has a payout ratio of 115.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EGP opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $144.92 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EastGroup Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 141.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

