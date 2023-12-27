Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Edison International Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

