Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 2,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $136.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

