Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 44314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
