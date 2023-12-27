EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

