ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,215.86

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $1,215.86 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00022324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,399.73 or 1.00008687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010713 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00210268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00908339 USD and is down -19.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,107.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

