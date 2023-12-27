Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003946 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $122.64 million and approximately $591,157.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,994.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00174929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.03 or 0.00581668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00051594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.00404545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00159599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,294,495 coins and its circulating supply is 72,294,297 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

