Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $1.76 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00004036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $127.56 million and $767,526.91 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,710.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00174894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00595499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.00408778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00173004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,300,006 coins and its circulating supply is 72,300,534 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

