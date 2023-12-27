Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,356.92 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion and approximately $13.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,356.92 or 0.05432680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00099488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00021327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,184,348 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

