Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.60. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.0947802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exchange Income

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. In related news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.39.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

