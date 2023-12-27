Extendicare Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$605.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.25. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of C$322.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3175646 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.