F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2573 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,060. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.94.

