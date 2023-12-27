F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.