Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $363,049.79

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002196 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.67 million and $363,049.79 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,394.32 or 1.00002211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00214899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,558,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,300,164 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,453,693.83082771 with 13,195,026.44806542 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.93812013 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $208,073.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."



